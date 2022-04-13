Neighborhood Naturopathic: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, Neighborhood Naturopathic. New sponsors get the chance to tell you what they’re all about – here’s the message from Neighborhood Naturopathic (5410 California SW):

(Neighborhood Naturopathic’s Dr. Megan Taylor, Dr. Allison Middleman, Dr. Emily Lesnak, Dr. Arika Dortero)

Local to West Seattle, Neighborhood Naturopathic is a small, woman-owned, physician-owned clinic that provides both primary care and specialized services to patients of all ages. Whether you are due for a general screening exam or seeking help with specific health concerns, we will take the time to truly understand and address the roots of any symptoms or imbalances you may be experiencing — and to thoroughly explore preventative strategies for the benefit of your present and future health.

In what is often an inaccessible, hurry-up-and-wait health-care system, we offer longer appointment times, attentive follow-ups, and quick responses to urgent needs. Through direct messaging with doctors, friendly and responsive staff communication, telemedicine options, opportunities for same-day appointments, and Saturday openings, we make ourselves available for your care and for the care of your family.

Beyond wellness visits, Neighborhood Naturopathic services also include: recommendations for comprehensive lab work and imaging; functional testing, such as stool analysis, hormone evaluation, and vitamin/mineral-level assessment; in-house adult and pediatric blood draws; allergy testing and allergy shots; pediatric vaccinations; evidence-based natural treatments and supplements; B-12 shots; and specialized guidance around digestive health, fertility, postpartum care, and pediatrics, among other areas. We look forward to fully exploring your health concerns – from insomnia to digestive distress to menstrual-cycle dysregulation – and to collaborating with you on a holistic approach to your wellness as a whole.

We’re called Neighborhood Naturopathic for a reason. We live here. And we are committed to investing in the community where we live and practice.

**Please note that we are in network with many major insurance companies and offer time-of-service discounts for patients paying out of pocket.**

