BASEBALL: West Seattle HS wins crosstown clash with Chief Sealth IHS

April 27, 2022 10:53 am
The stands were full last night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex as Chief Sealth International High School hosted their league-leading crosstown competitors from West Seattle High School. The Seahawks were ahead 7-2 going into the fourth inning, and that’s when the Wildcats roared with a comeback.

By the time the inning ended, WSHS had the lead, 11-7. Sealth added one more run but couldn’t close the gap, and WSHS got one more run too, winning 12-8.

WSHS finished with 12 hits, Chief Sealth with 7 hits. The Seahawks (9-8) are on the road today vs. Lakeside at Magnuson Park; the Wildcats’ game today at Sammamish was canceled, but they have a 10 am home game Saturday vs. Blaine at NCSWAC.

