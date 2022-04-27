BASEBALL: West Seattle HS wins crosstown clash with Chief Sealth IHS

The stands were full last night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex as Chief Sealth International High School hosted their league-leading crosstown competitors from West Seattle High School. The Seahawks were ahead 7-2 going into the fourth inning, and that’s when the Wildcats roared with a comeback.

By the time the inning ended, WSHS had the lead, 11-7. Sealth added one more run but couldn’t close the gap, and WSHS got one more run too, winning 12-8.

WSHS finished with 12 hits, Chief Sealth with 7 hits. The Seahawks (9-8) are on the road today vs. Lakeside at Magnuson Park; the Wildcats’ game today at Sammamish was canceled, but they have a 10 am home game Saturday vs. Blaine at NCSWAC.