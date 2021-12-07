WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Halloween holdover

Thanks to Ashley for tonight’s photos of a display featuring a Halloween spider (featured here in October) who’s now decked out for the winter holidays:

Garth the Spider has put away his pumpkins and is in full Christmas mode. The neighbors had started adding their own touches – aka Wayne the snail.

Garth, Wayne, and trimmings are at 7019 14th Ave SW [map]. If you have, or see, lights that you want to share with the community, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com, with or without photos – thank you! Every display we feature is listed in our West Seattle Holiday Guide. You can browse the archives (past years, too) here.