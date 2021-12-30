Seattle Public Schools to resume classes Tuesday after offering COVID testing to students, staff on Monday

Seattle Public Schools just sent an announcement reiterating that it plans to resume in-person classes after winter break – but the first day of classes will be Tuesday, after the district spends Monday offering COVID testing to all students and staff. Here’s the announcement:

No School for Students Monday, January 3

We are happy to announce that we now have 60,000 rapid antigen tests available for staff and students, which were provided by the Washington State Department of Health. In light of the surge in COVID-19 transmission in our community due to the Omicron virus, we’ll be using these tests to support a healthy return to school.

Seattle Public Schools will offer voluntary, universal testing for SPS staff and students on January 3.

This means there will be no school for SPS students on Monday, January 3. School will resume in-person on Tuesday. There will be no athletic practices. We encourage families to contact their child-care provider to determine if they will be open on Monday.

Our goal in providing wide-scale testing is to minimize the transmission of the Omicron virus and reduce intermittent disruptions to in-person learning. Because 80% to 90% of positive cases are asymptomatic, identifying them before, and quickly after, classes resume will reduce the spread of the virus in our schools.

Meals on Monday, January 3

Buildings will be open during normal hours for those students who need to access meal services. All schools will serve grab-and-go lunches between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for student meals.