FINAL WEEK: Highland Park Elementary PTA’s playground campaign

You can give the gift of play by donating to the Highland Park Elementary PTA‘s playground campaign, which ends this Friday (December 3rd). It’s the next step in a years-long effort to get the kids something beyond blacktop to play on. As of this week, they’re halfway to the goal, but that’s a long way to go to cover full costs. Here are ways to donate:

Fund a Playground Feature You can make a donation to help us purchase different parts of the playground and outdoor learning garden.Your gift can fund: Paint for kickball, 4-square or bike trail around the playground – $50

Dry cobble rain swale animal footprint or natural print OR classroom garden box – $100

Trees for learning garden – $250

Bench OR logs for seating – $750

Spinner toy OR mosaic tile project for students – $1,500

Climbing boulders – $2,500

Dry cobble rain swale OR artist payment for pavement or wall mural art – $10,000

Or you can donate any amount you can afford. Here’s the PayPal link. If you have questions about the project and/or donating, highlandparkplays@gmail.com is how to reach the PTA.