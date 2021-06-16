BIZNOTE: AT&T store moves out of future Ezell’s Famous Chicken location

Five months after we broke the news that permit filings showed Ezell’s Famous Chicken planned to take over the AT&T space in Morgan Junction, that store has closed for a northward move. Driving through Morgan Junction this evening, we spotted “This location permanently closed” notices on the doors at 4205 SW Morgan, across the parking lot from West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor). The notice says the AT&T store is expected to reopen in Jefferson Square around August 1st. As for Ezell’s, the regional fried-chicken chain has yet to formally announce the West Seattle plan, but the construction permit – which, like other documents in the file, names Ezell’s as the new tenant – was granted four weeks ago.