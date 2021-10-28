BIZNOTE: Another new business for Jefferson Square

Permit files show another new business for Jefferson Square, and this time we’ve obtained company confirmation, too. The site plan shows the space on the south side of U-Frame-It becoming a location for uBreakiFix, a chain of small-electronics repair shops that has more than 700 locations in North America. But the company is changing its name and spokesperson Molly Livingston tells WSB that the Jefferson Square location will open under that new name – Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions (after the company that acquired uBreakiFix two years ago). They’re hoping to open around March.

OTHER BUSINESSES ON THE WAY: Also planned for that side of the center – an eye clinic, See’s Candies, and the AT&T store that previously was in Morgan Junction.