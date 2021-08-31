Here’s what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Sunday’s sunset – photo sent by Linda)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

MOD PIZZA BOGO: The custom-pizza chain is debuting a new plant-based sausage today and if you order it on your pizza today, a second pizza will be free. MOD has two West Seattle locations, The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton).

LAFAYETTE PTA ‘DINE-OUT’ EVENT: The Lafayette Elementary PTA is teaming up with Good Society Brewery and Public House, which is also at California/Lander, just south of the school. Here’s the announcement:

Tuesday, 8/31, 3-10 pm’ If you are comfortable and would like to support Lafayette, we are partnering with our neighbor across the street, Good Society Brewery, to host a Dine Out. Mention “Lafayette PTA” and a % of proceeds will be donated back to the Lafayette PTA. It will be a great chance to support a local business, enjoy great beer & food, and support our students. In addition, a food truck, 314 Pie, will be parked at Good Society from 4 pm – 7 pm, and the street in front of Good Society will be blocked off for kids (and their adults) to enjoy games. Please note that no Lafayette teachers or staff will be at the fundraiser.

(added) SPS TOWN HALL: Tomorrow is back-to-school day for most Seattle Public Schools students. 4:30 pm today, the district’s having an online town hall – here’s how to attend.

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly announcement from organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday, August 31, 4:30 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

CREATED COMMONS CONTINUES: This first-of-its-kind series of events celebrating art and science continues with a 6 pm commemoration of International Overdose Awareness Day, with “art, poetry, health science, remembrance, recovery.” The Created Commons stage is in Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW), just north of the P-Patch. (You can get vaccinated at tonight’s event, too.)

LIVE MUSIC: 6 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), Dain Norman performs 1960s-inspired rock ‘n’ roll.

TOASTMASTERS: 6:30 pm online, West Seattle Toastmasters Club 832 would love to see you!

