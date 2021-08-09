9 notes for August’s first West Seattle Sunday

(Lowman Beach Park, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

August has arrived. Happening today/tonight:

ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: The Highland Park Way/West Marginal intersection work is scheduled until 1 pm again today, and southbound Delridge Way is closed between SW Thistle and SW Trenton.

CHURCHES: Many are still streaming, in place of – or in addition to – in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services. (We’ll continue updating that list each Sunday for as long as a significant number of streaming services continue.)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. Food and drink, open-on-all-sides entry/exit, and busking are all back. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

SOUL BRUNCH: 10 am-2 pm at Easy Street Café (California/Alaska), with DJ Brownstone.

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today – Highland Park spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale); Delridge (noon-5:30 pm, 4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pools. Colman Pool is open noon-7 pm, not weather-dependent.

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – info in our calendar listing.

FUNDRAISING LEMONADE-AND-TREATS STAND: 11 am-2 pm, last chance for now to support Harper and Akemi as they sell lemonade and treats at 42nd/Charlestown to raise money for an Outward Bound trip to Costa Rica.

LIVE MUSIC @ C & P: Jazz Standards with Jeff Johnson and Bill Anschell, 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

THE ALLEY’S ANNIVERSARY: The Triangular Jazztet‘s regular Sunday night performance at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm, wraps up the venue’s four-night third-anniversary celebration.

Event listings welcome – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!