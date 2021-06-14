WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 4 notes

(It’s Monday – you can do it! Photo by Jerry Simmons)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WOMEN’S PERSONAL SAFETY CLASS: Free online class at 3 pm for 14+. Details are in our calendar listing, including how to register.

BOOK DISCUSSION: At 6 pm online, Frank Abe, Tamiko Nimura, Ross Ishikawa, and Tom Ikeda discuss “We Hereby Refuse,” a graphic novel telling this story: “Japanese Americans complied when evicted from their homes in World War II — but many refused to submit to imprisonment in American concentration camps without a fight.” Free event presented by partners including the Seattle Public Library; registration required to get the link – our calendar listing explains how.

PIGEON POINT NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL: Meeting online at 7 pm with an agenda including the Port of Seattle and Sound Transit. See our calendar listing for the attendance link.

WORLD BLOOD DONOR DAY: That’s today, so if you can donate, Bloodworks NW asks you to visit their website or call 800-398-7888 to make an appointment to donate.