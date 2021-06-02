UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Brace Point

9:41 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response, land and sea, to the 4800 block of SW Brace Point Drive [map]. Dispatchers say someone called in saying they saw someone “parachute into the water” south of the ferry dock. Updates to come.

9:47 PM: Responders have arrived in the area. No confirmation yet whether anyone is indeed in trouble. They’re also looking from the ferry dock.

10:03 PM: They’re still searching.

10:05 PM: Calling off the search after failing to find anyone plus “multiple reports this was a heat lantern.”

10:15 PM: Comments suggest the lanterns in question were “sky lanterns.”