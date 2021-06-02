West Seattle, Washington

03 Thursday

66℉

UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Brace Point

June 2, 2021 9:41 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

9:41 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response, land and sea, to the 4800 block of SW Brace Point Drive [map]. Dispatchers say someone called in saying they saw someone “parachute into the water” south of the ferry dock. Updates to come.

9:47 PM: Responders have arrived in the area. No confirmation yet whether anyone is indeed in trouble. They’re also looking from the ferry dock.

10:03 PM: They’re still searching.

10:05 PM: Calling off the search after failing to find anyone plus “multiple reports this was a heat lantern.”

10:15 PM: Comments suggest the lanterns in question were “sky lanterns.”

Share This

7 Replies to "UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Brace Point"

  • Dave June 2, 2021 (9:52 pm)
    Reply

    Ton of sirens that is for sure. 

  • cjboffoli June 2, 2021 (10:02 pm)
    Reply

    I recall covering another “parachute” inspired water rescue years ago (back in June 2015). Turned out to be a bunch of Mylar balloons.

    • WSB June 2, 2021 (10:14 pm)
      Reply

      First thing that came to my mind as soon as the dispatch started…

  • Tyler June 2, 2021 (10:03 pm)
    Reply

    I saw a paper lantern rise from Lincoln Park and drop south of the ferry dock after the lantern burned out around a similar time they saw the parachute. 

  • Brenden June 2, 2021 (10:04 pm)
    Reply

    uh, haha. so we just watched the sunset down at Lincoln park, across the coast from the ferry dock. clear view. a group of teenagers let off a few paper lanterns and we watched as one went very high, blew out, and landed just south of the ferry dock, between a boat and the dock. about 10-15 minutes after, the response team showed up. preeeeeetttty sure that’s all it was. 

  • Andrea June 2, 2021 (10:08 pm)
    Reply

    We saw what looked like a parachute land in the water just south of the ferry dock, south of the piling,  I’d way between shore of Fauntleroy Cove and Blake Island. It was. It apparent to us from this distance whether there was a person attached to the parachute. 

    • Andrea June 2, 2021 (10:11 pm)
      Reply

      Correcting a typo: *Mid-way between the shore of Fauntleroy Cove and Blake Island. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.