WEEK AHEAD: Low-low tides return Tuesday

(Sea cucumber, photographed last month by Eva Skold Westerlind)

Tread extra-lightly on local beaches starting Tuesday – sea creatures like that might be exposed as this week’s full moon brings the next wave of what we refer to as “low-low tides.” Here’s when, and how far, the tides will be out:

Tuesday 10:44 am, -2.3 feet

Wednesday 11:27 am, -3.3 feet

Thursday 12:11 pm, -3.9 feet

Friday 12:58 pm, -3.9 feet

Saturday 1:46 pm, -3.4 feet

Sunday 2:37 pm, -2.5 feet

Thursday and Friday, that low-low tide is close to the lowest this summer – only one day (June 25th, -4.0) will see a lower low tide.

Bonus – the Seattle Aquarium Volunteer Beach Naturalist Program is back this year, and naturalists will be at two West Seattle spots Wednesday-Sunday to answer questions: Lincoln Park and Constellation Park (labeled “South Alki” on the program list) – see the times and locations by going here and choosing the dropdown to reveal them.