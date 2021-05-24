FERRIES: Fauntleroy Community Association’s early stance on terminal replacement; WSF public meetings this week

Two notes tonight about Washington State Ferries:

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION LETTER: With planning gearing up for replacing the Fauntleroy terminal/dock later this decade, the Fauntleroy Community Association has sent WSF a letter spelling out its early concerns:

You can read the letter above, or here. Key points are that the FCA supports raising the dock a few feet above its current level, to cover expected sea-level rise, but not further, and that it opposes a larger footprint for the dock. WSF has not made a specific size/design proposal but has noted that the terminal’s small holding zone – 80 vehicles, while the ferries on the route hold up to 1`24 – is a challenge.

REMINDER – WSF PUBLIC MEETINGS: The Fauntleroy terminal is one of many issues/projects WSF is likely to mention during its spring systemwide community meetings this week. The same presentation is planned for both – 11 am Tuesday (May 25th) or 6 pm Wednesday – plus Q&A time. Whichever you want to attend, you need to register to get the participation info; RSVP links are in the meeting announcement.