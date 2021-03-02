CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 3/2/2021 roundup

Vaccination news tops tonight’s pandemic headlines:

ELIGIBILITY EXPANDS: President Biden proclaimed that educators and licensed child-care workers should be eligible for vaccination now, and Gov. Inslee subsequently announced that now they are. He also said he’ll announce “soon” when “critical” workers – from grocery stores, farms, more – will be eligible.

BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SUPPLY? The president also said today that there should be enough vaccine for all adults in the U.S. by the end of May – though that doesn’t mean all those shots will, or can, be administered by then. Our state, county, and city continue to contend that they have far more shot-giving capacity than vaccine, and they could be inoculating many more people every day if only the vaccine were available.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Checking today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*82,363 people have tested positive, 60 more than yesterday’s total

*1,399 people have died, 6 more than yesterday’s total

*5,120 people have been hospitalized, 17 more than yesterday’s total

*910,070 people have been tested, 2,713 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 81,379/1,357/5,083/895,001.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 114.7 million cases worldwide, 28.7 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

GETTING AN APPOINTMENT: Back to the topic of vaccination – if you’re eligible, here are some places to look:

*Your health-care provider (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, etc.)

*Pharmacy chains big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)

