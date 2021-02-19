DEVELOPMENT: Next Southwest Design Review Board date set for 9218 18th SW

The Southwest Design Review Board‘s calendar has been empty for months, but now it shows the tentative date for a review meeting: The second Early Design Guidance review for 9218 18th SW [map] is set for 5 pm April 1st, online. The project is expected to be mixed use, 5 stories, 56 units, some retail space, and 28 offstreet-parking spaces, according to Caron Architecture‘s draft packet for the next review. Its first review was four months ago; the board told the architects to try again. Our report from the October meeting details the concerns voiced by board members. The meeting will include a public-comment period; when it gets closer, viewing information and the final design packet will be accessible on this webpage.