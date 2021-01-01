What you need to know on New Year’s Day 2021 in West Seattle

(No Space Needle fireworks photo again this year, so how about an illuminated champagne inflatable? Photo courtesy Claire)

Day 1 of a brand-new year! In keeping with WSB holiday tradition, we start the day with information you might find helpful:

OPEN/CLOSED TODAY: We’ve found in recent years that closures are far fewer on New Year’s Day than Thanksgiving and Christmas, so we don’t have a restaurant list for this holiday. But we do have a few notes – WSB coffee sponsor C & P Coffee Company is definitely open today, 8 am-4 pm (5612 California SW, service at the rear window) … It’s opening day for new plant-based restaurant Allyum, with takeout brunch 11 am-3 pm … Only one West Seattle grocery store is closed today, Trader Joe’s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY TRANSPORTATION INFO:

*Metro is on the Sunday schedule

*No Water Taxi service

*Sound Transit light rail and buses on the Sunday schedule

*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on its regular weekday schedule

*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations

*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are available via this SDOT map

OTHER INFO:

*No trash/recycling/etc. pickup today – if you have Friday pickup, it’ll happen tomorrow instead

*Seattle Parks sites’ status for today

*Seattle Public Libraries services are suspended today

EVENTS:

Alki Beach Polar Bear Swim – It’s a staggered, distanced, all-day plan this year, as detailed here.

West Seattle Polar Bear Challenge food drive – Whether or not you’re going in the water, stop (or drive) by the Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) 9 am-11 am to donate food as the WSPBC wraps up.

‘Finding the Story Stones’ – Starting today, Save The Stone Cottage invites you to participate in the first of four family-friendly contests – details here.

If you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we appreciate your tips 24/7/366!