CORONAVIRUS: Friday 1/8/21 roundup

It’s now been 45 weeks since the Friday night announcement of the first King County case of COVID-19. Here are tonight’s updates:

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*67,068 people have tested positive, 582 more than yesterday’s total

*1,138 people have died, 6 more than yesterday’s total

*4,375 people have been hospitalized, 2 fewer than yesterday’s total (state says, “Hospitalization data are incomplete today due to a data processing interruption”)

*767,530 people have been tested, 1,984 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 63,299/1,091/4,194/750,194.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 88.8 million cases, 1.9 million deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

PHASE 1 FOR WEEK 1: The first “Roadmap to Recovery” report since the governor’s announcement of a new reopening plan is out. It shows every region in the state will start out in Phase 1. The next review will be next Friday.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION: Two developments today, both reported here – Seattle Public Schools superintendent Denise Juneau wants the state to move more district personnel higher up the prioritization list, given that a fifth of the district’s students will be eligible to return to in-person learning March 1st; the county, meantime, plans to launch high-volume vaccination sites and mobile teams.

EXTRA TESTING TOMORROW: COVID testing is part of a health-services event in the parking lots at Highland Park Elementary tomorrow – 10 am-2 pm, all welcome, 1012 SW Trenton. Here’s our preview.

NEW TEST SITE: In her weekly newsletter, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announced that a mobile testing van is now visiting Holy Family Church (20th/Roxbury) 9 am-3 pm Tuesdays and Fridays.

TASTY GIFT: Two West Seattle mental-health-care providers just gave health-care workers and a local restaurant a two-in-one boost.

