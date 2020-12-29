CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 12/29 roundup

Here are tonight’s local toplines in the pandemic:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First the numbers, as shown in today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*60,799 people have tested positive, 167 more than yesterday’s total

*1,066 people have died, 10 more than yesterday’s total

*4,100 people have been hospitalized, 34 more than yesterday’s total

*739,941 people have been tested, 3,367 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 58,286/1,012/3,895/720,714.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 81.9 million cases worldwide, 19.5 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: Even during this between-holidays week, state health experts will present their weekly Wednesday briefing tomorrow. You can watch at noon – here’s the link.

NEED FOOD? Food Lifeline‘s South Park HQ offers emergency food boxes 2-5 pm tomorrow, at 815 S. 96th.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!