THURSDAY: Councilmember Herbold @ West Seattle Democratic Women

Two days after Tuesday’s override vote, and less than a week before the next budget process begins, West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold will be the spotlight guest at a local meeting. Here’s the announcement:

On Thursday, September 24th, West Seattle Democratic Women will complete its last program of a series of three on Racism/Institutional Racism/Police. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm with a short membership meeting. The program begins at 6:30 pm with Seattle City Councilperson Lisa Herbold sharing her thoughts on the City’s proposed budget, how it will relate to any reduction/redirection of the funding of the Seattle Police Department, how any changes could affect the security of our local communities in her district, and any alternative benefits that might occur. A Q&A will follow, ending at approximately 7:45 pm with the meeting itself ending no later than 8:00 pm. We anticipate this to be a most interesting and informative program. There is no cost.

To register & get your zoom codes, have questions to submit to Lisa, or for any questions of WSDW, please email wsdwomen@yahoo.com or call Karen 206.920.2231.