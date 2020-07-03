SURVEY: South Seattle College has a few questions for you

West Seattle’s only major institution has a few questions for you, even if you’ve never studied there. From Puget Ridge-based South Seattle College (WSB sponsor):

South Seattle College is inviting community members from our service area to fill out a brief survey about your current and future educational needs and interests, and to hear your ideas on how higher education can best serve our community in this time. The survey will be open through July 17. Thank you in advance for taking the time to share your perspective! Survey Link: bit.ly/38jFKST

Just one page, and no personally identifying/demographic info is requested (just your zip code).