TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Thursday watch, fourth week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:44 AM: The high-rise West Seattle Bridge is empty for the 24th consecutive morning, and now we know the closure will span hundreds of days. So will restrictions on the low bridge, which are being enforced every day.

For general traffic, the main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also the main way to get to I-5, exiting at Michigan.

Your other option is the South Park Bridge (map), which drops you onto East Marginal Way a mile south of the north end of the 1st Ave. South Bridge.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

ROAD WORK ALERT: The last stretch of Avalon paving west of 35th is complete. But crews are continuing to install permanent striping and marking throughout the full project zone.

TRANSIT ALERTS FOR THIS WEEK:

As reported here, the Metro and Water Taxi schedules have been slashed. Use the lookup to see which bus trips are canceled.

