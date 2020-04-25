AVALON/35TH: ‘Substantial completion’

As a huge new unplanned project looms, SDOT has announced that another is almost done:

This week we reached substantial completion of the SW Seattle Paving: 35th/ Avalon project! We will not be working next week. We will be returning to the corridor as early as the week of May 4. You will see crews onsite through the month of May as they make final improvements and complete restoration along the corridor. We will be wrapping up construction by making safety improvements to the northbound bus stop at SW Genesee St, completing remaining striping, and finishing any additional minor work.

We will take down our no-parking signs where they are no longer needed. Some no parking signs will be set up as soon as May 4 to begin work at the northbound SW Genesee St bus stop on SW Avalon Way.