TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday info

6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, August 27, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast is for increasing sunshine, high in the low 70s. Sunrise will be at 6:21 am today; sunset will be at 7:59 pm (8 pm sunsets will return in mid-April).

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; check the alert page for last-minute changes.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!