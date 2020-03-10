REAL ESTATE: West Seattle’s former Midas site goes up for sale

Thanks for the tip! We received email on Monday that the ex-Midas site at 4457 Fauntleroy Way SW had a new FOR SALE sign. No online listing as of last night, but it’s up now: Asking price $3,250,000. From the brochure (which is a wealth of info about demographics, other nearby prperty prices, etc.):

The 11,442 SF lot provides flexible zoning, NC3-75(M) with a 5.5 FAR (floor area ratio) for maximum density. … Although the highest and best use is considered a mixed-use multifamily development, a developer could lease out the existing building until development plans were in place.

After the Midas shop abruptly closed more than nine months ago, a sign on the door called it a “construction” closure, and corporate HQ told WSB, “We have every intention of reopening the location to continue serving the community.” But there has been no sign of activity at the site or in permit files. Two weeks ago, an apparent burglary led to an explosives scare, and now, the site’s on the market.