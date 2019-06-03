BIZNOTE: About the Midas West Seattle closure

We first started hearing a few days ago from readers saying it appeared the West Seattle Midas shop (4457 Fauntleroy Way SW) had shut down. We couldn’t confirm it until that sign appeared on the door today, concurrent with the business’s disappearance from the corporate website, which still had a page for it as recently as last night. The new sign on the door says it’s “closed for construction” and refers customers to the Midas in Renton. A reader says the shop there attributed the “construction” to safety-related work; so far, though, there are no permits or applications in city files. We have an inquiry out to a spokesperson for the company, which owns the location, according to property records. The door signage says they expect to reopen but offers no timeline.