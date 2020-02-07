7 options for your West Seattle Sunday!

Thanks to David Hutchinson for the photo of Friday’s lenticular cloud formation near Mount Rainier (and the link to weather analyst Cliff Mass‘s explanation)! On to the Sunday highlights:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Fresh food and fun browsing, 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

KINDIEPENDENT CONCERT: 10:30 am at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, Eli Rosenblatt performs – ticket info here. (9131 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Another reason to visit Alki besides the beach – see the home of West Seattle’s history! Open noon-4 pm today. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

WOMEN’S SELF-DEFENSE CLASS: 1-3 pm at West Seattle Row House (follow that link to see if there’s room), taught by Al Semple. Trade show too. (42nd SW & SW Oregon)

THE MANGO JOE TRIO: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “original music with African, Latin, and Americana influences.” No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

TALK WITH YOUR STATE SENATOR: 3 pm at the Burien location of Elliott Bay Brewing, talk with and hear from your 34th District State Sen. Joe Nguyen. (255 SW 152nd)

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley, 8 pm. 21+. (4509 California SW)

PREVIEW THE WEEK AHEAD … via our full calendar.