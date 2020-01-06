Wondering when buses will start using the Columbia Street transit pathway?

(West end of Columbia Street plan – see here for other blocks’ configuration)

Many who ride Metro between West Seattle and downtown have been asking about the status of the new transit pathway involving Alaskan Way and Columbia Street. Last we heard from SDOT was a January estimate, so we’ve been asking them if that’s still accurate. We talked late today with city spokesperson Lauren Stensland. She says they don’t have a date yet but that “early 2020” remains accurate. The city and Metro are working out details as Columbia work gets finished, she says; Metro generally likes to give three weeks’ notice of routing changes, so at this point it’s not likely to happen before late January. Stensland said they hope to have a date set by the end of next week. When up and running, the new 2-way Columbia Street will be used by routes including 21x, 37, 55, 56, 57, 113, 120, 121, 122, 123, 125, and C Line.