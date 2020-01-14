TONIGHT: Seattle Parks facilities closing early; SPS sports/after-school activities canceled

Two notes for tonight, with more snow forecast (right now we’re getting a snow shower mixed with sunshine):

SEATTLE PARKS: Facilities are closing early – from the announcement:

All Seattle Parks and Recreation evening programs cancelled and recreation facilities closed after 6 p.m. today: Due to freezing temperatures, icy road conditions, and the forecast for additional snow this evening, Seattle Parks and Recreation is cancelling all evening programs after 6 p.m. today (Jan. 14) at all recreation facilities, including at community centers and pools. All recreation facilities will be closed after 6 p.m. today for the safety of community members and staff. We will assess the weather in the morning and make a determination on tomorrow’s conditions based on our Snow Procedures.

Matt Richardson from Southwest Pool tells WSB, “Participants for pre-registered programs will be issued a credit on their account for the missed class.”

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: The district says this announcement already has been sent to all families:

Tonight, another wave of snow and cold temperatures is projected to hit our region. Due to the forecast, the Athletic Dept., has approved cancelling ALL athletic events. All after-school events are also cancelled, including those that don’t require transportation. Childcare providers will continue to communicate any changes in regularly scheduled hours directly to families. The district’s Special Education Resource Fair and the Board’s Curriculum and Instruction Committee are also cancelled.

The cancellations include basketball that had been scheduled at Chief Sealth IHS.