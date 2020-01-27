FYI: Northwest Navy bases participating in anti-terrorism exercise starting next week

Since passing U.S. Navy ships and military aircraft often attract attention in our area, we’re publishing this FYI notice sent to us and other regional media today:

Northwest Navy bases will participate in an annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise called Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020 (CS/SC 20) February 3-14.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access due to temporary gate closures or other security-related activities.

Area residents may also see or hear security and other first responder activities associated with the exercise, including potentially seeing training smoke, hearing small explosive sounds, or observing increased vessel activity on the water near an installation. The simulations are part of the training exercise and pose no safety risk. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

The safety and security of our people, equipment and facilities is a top priority. This important annual exercise is designed to ensure Navy personnel are at peak readiness to deter and respond to potential security threats.

This regularly scheduled exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but it is based on realistic scenarios designed to increase readiness. It is Navy policy not to discuss the specifics of Force Protection; therefore, the details of the exercise will not be released.

Exercise CS/SC 20 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations located in the continental United States.

The Navy routinely conducts this type of security and other emergency response exercises to ensure readiness and improve coordination, communication and collaboration with other agencies during emergency situations.