What’s up for your West Seattle Monday

(Varied Thrush, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
LINCOLN PARK WALK: 10 am with Sound Steps. Meet in the center of the north parking lot. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)
AGING WELL: Talk about it in a facilitated 1 pm group at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)
WATERCOLOR CLASS: Taught by Jennifer Carrasco at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 6 pm. Contact the artist for enrollment info. (5612 California SW)
PLAYGROUND MEETING: 6:30 pm at Delridge Community Center, see the proposed design for changes at the Cottage Grove playground. (4501 Delridge Way SW)
3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Your Monday night options in West Seattle:
*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+
*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages
*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Oregon), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+
