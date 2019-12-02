What’s up for your West Seattle Monday

(Varied Thrush, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LINCOLN PARK WALK: 10 am with Sound Steps. Meet in the center of the north parking lot. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AGING WELL: Talk about it in a facilitated 1 pm group at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

WATERCOLOR CLASS: Taught by Jennifer Carrasco at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 6 pm. Contact the artist for enrollment info. (5612 California SW)

PLAYGROUND MEETING: 6:30 pm at Delridge Community Center, see the proposed design for changes at the Cottage Grove playground. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

3 TRIVIA/QUIZ NIGHTS: Your Monday night options in West Seattle:

*Best of Hands Barrelhouse (7500 35th SW), 7 pm, $2/person, 21+

*The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7:30 pm, free, all ages

*Parliament Tavern (4210 SW Oregon), 8 pm, $2/person, 21+

LOOK AHEAD ... via the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar!