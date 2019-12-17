WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen gray Mercedes van

From Pat:

A dark gray Mercedes Sprinter cargo van (high top) was stolen right in front of the owner’s house in the 2300 block of Walnut Ave SW around 1 am today.

Neighbor saw a large white van type vehicle in the middle of Walnut Ave SW (not parked). Sounded like a diesel engine. Wondered if Amazon delivery, but so late. Then within literally a minute the gray van was stolen and driving down the street. Police were immediately contacted and it has been reported. Please watch for the gray Mercedes Sprinter but also beware of a very large white cargo van that is stealing vehicles quickly and quietly.