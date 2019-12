(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:15 AM: Good morning. WSDOT says a crash on the 1st Ave. S. Bridge is blocking 1 NB lane.

FERRY ALERT: A medical emergency has delayed multiple Triangle Route sailings.

WEEKEND CLOSURE REMINDER: Remember – the 35th/Alaska intersection is scheduled to close this weekend for work, starting at 7 pm Friday.

7:28 AM: The 1st Ave. S. Bridge crash is cleared.