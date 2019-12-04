AVALON/35TH PROJECT: 2 closures ahead – 1 major

The latest SDOT update regarding the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project not only includes the 36th/Alaska south-side closure mentioned last week, but also upcoming closures of the entire 35th/Alaska intersection:

To rebuild the concrete roadway, we will be closing the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St for up to 3 weekends. These will be weekend closures to minimize noise and traffic impacts as much as possible. During these closures, DO NOT use side streets and residential streets to avoid the closures! Use the recommended detour or use alternative forms of transportation.

The first closure is planned for Friday, December 13 at 7 PM to early on Monday, December 16

-This closure will allow us to conduct water utility improvements

-This work is highly weather dependent and subject to change

-We will coordinate with King County Metro on bus stops and routes. Check Metro Rider Alerts for the most up-to-date information.

-Please expect loud noise, dust and vibrations

-No parking signs on 37th Ave SW to accommodate Metro buses and detour traffic

-35th Ave SW will be local access only from SW Edmunds St to SW Morgan St

-If you live on the east side of 35th Ave SW, you will only be able to turn left on to 35th Ave SW, south toward SW Morgan St

-If you live on the west side of 35th Ave SW, you will only be able to turn right on to 35th Ave SW, south toward SW Morgan St

-This work will take up to 3 weekends

Our second intersection closure is tentatively scheduled for the weekend of December 20. We will share more information once it is confirmed.

-Uniformed police officers will be present to direct traffic

-Please visit our website for more information

-Please follow posted detour routes, see map below

During the intersection closures, DO NOT cut through side streets and residential neighborhoods to avoid the closures! Respect your neighbors’ sense of safety and access.

When the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St is closed, the following detours will be in place:

-If you are traveling northbound on 35th Ave SW towards the West Seattle Bridge, you will turn left onto SW Morgan St, right onto 42nd Ave SW, and then right onto Fauntleroy Way SW

-If you are traveling southbound from the West Seattle Bridge, you will take Fauntleroy Way SW, turn left onto 42nd Ave SW, left onto SW Morgan St and then right on 35th Ave SW

-If you live off 35th Ave SW between SW Morgan St and SW Alaska St:

-There will be a local access only closure at 35th Ave SW and SW Morgan St

-All other northbound traffic will be detoured at SW Morgan St

Please be patient with the Uniformed Police Office as they speak to each individual car to pass through. Expect long delays.

-Any local access northbound traffic on 35th Ave SW will have to turn around at SW Edmunds St

-You will not be able to access SW Edmunds St from 35th Ave SW

-Please follow posted detour routes

Zone F (SW Alaska St from 35th Ave SW to 36th Ave SW):

As soon as next week, we will close the south side of 36th Ave SW at SW Alaska St for a few weeks to install new water utilities. Please expect loud noise, dust, and vibrations while we complete this work. 36th Ave SW will be open during the weekend closures of the intersection of 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St.

As we begin work on SW Alaska St, please follow King County Metro’s Rider Alerts to stay up to date on bus stop changes.