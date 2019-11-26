What’s up for your pre-holiday West Seattle Tuesday

While we don’t have a new photo of The West Seattle Turkey today – nothing since last week’s tower-crane visit – we do have that photo of the new Pigeon Point sign, sent by Pete Spalding. The neighborhood has a long tradition of whimsical, often also topical, signage. Now on to the highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME X 2: 10:30 am at two local libraries – Southwest (9010 35th SW) and West Seattle/Admiral. (2306 42nd SW)

BOARD GAME HAPPY HOUR: 5-8 pm at Admiral Pub, presented by West Seattle Geeks. Free to play! 21+. (2306 California SW)

WOMEN’S PERSONAL-SAFETY TRAINING: Free training, 6 pm at the Southwest Precinct. Info and signup link are here. (2300 SW Webster)

BE ARTFULLY THANKFUL: Creative-journaling classes focusing on “meditative gratitude,” 6 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – ticket info in our calendar listing. (5612 California SW)

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm at Duwamish Longhouse, all community-group reps and interested individuals are welcome. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

OPEN MIC X 2: Two tonight – jazz open mic at The Skylark, 8 pm (3803 Delridge Way SW); hosted by Joey V at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

TUESDAY TRIVIA: “West Seattle’s sassiest trivia,” 8:30 pm with Devon at Admiral Pub. 21+. (2306 California SW)

SEE IT ALL AND MORE on our full calendar.