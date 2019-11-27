WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 notes

Crime Watch miscellany to report tonight:

DELRIDGE RESPONSE: Thanks for the text on this. King County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police responded to a report of a phone-robbery attempt aboard a bus late this afternoon. We found deputies at Delridge/Orchard (above); that’s all they could tell us.

SOUTH OF THE JUNCTION: Earlier in the afternoon, we were asked about a response at 5001 California SW. The call designation for this was “commercial burglary.”

HOME BURGLARIES: Two notes as we continue tracking a recent spike in these. First, Tweets by Beat shows two more reported late today, in the 6700 block of Fauntleroy Way SW and in the 4400 block of 42nd SW. Meantime, we obtained one report from the recent incidents we’ve mentioned, for the 8200 block of Northrop. The report says burglar(s) entered by kicking in a door to the house accessible from a carport. They ransacked most of the house, stealing items including jewelry boxes and an antique sword.

STOLEN-SUBARU FOLLOWUP: On Sunday, we published Ben and Jennifer‘s report that their green Subaru Outback had been stolen. Then in another Crime Watch thread on Monday, Ben commented that Bellevue Police had found it “with a car chase and everything.” So we asked BPD for more details:

Our officers responded to a parking lot to check for a stolen vehicle at 5:14 pm on 11/25/19. The car was not there, but was located southbound on 148th Ave to WB I-90. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled to a dead end where he abandoned the car. Our officers were able to recover the vehicle and have leads on the suspect.

No further details about items Ben said were in the car, though.