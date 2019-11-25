West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More south West Seattle burglaries; mail theft

November 25, 2019 8:49 pm
8:49 PM: This past week, we have reported (here and here) on an increase in burglaries, primarily on the south end of the peninsula. Since last night, four more have been reported – 8200 block of Northrop (above) reported this afternoon, 8500 block of 39th SW reported this evening, and two on Delridge Way (8100 and 8400 blocks) late last night. We don’t have details of any as we haven’t heard directly from the victims, and we won’t be able to request report narratives until tomorrow, but it’s a reminder to be extra-watchful for any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, especially in the daytime, which is when most burglaries happen.

ADDED 9:06 PM: Just in from John – “We had multiple mailboxes broken into up in Arbor Heights in the 100xx block of 39th Ave SW on Monday sometime between 5:00 and 8:30 PM.” It’s been reported to police and the Postal Inspection Service, John adds.

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More south West Seattle burglaries; mail theft"

  • zaogardening November 25, 2019 (9:50 pm)
    Hey, this is Ben Oleson with the green Subaru reported stolen here on the blog on Saturday. Tonight, in dramatic fashion, Bellevue police recovered it for us, with a car chase and everything.  We just got it back.  I haven’t really gone through it yet, it’s pretty gross, but there’s lots of merchandise and definitely several credit card bills and other bits of mail from the 8200/8500/Arbor Heights neighborhood. I will head down there and deliver what I can tomorrow.

    • WSB November 25, 2019 (10:03 pm)
      Thanks for the update! Will try to hunt down more details tomorrow from BPD.

