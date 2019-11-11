West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Fire response in Admiral

November 11, 2019 12:28 pm
SFD is downsizing the initial full response sent to Admiral Pub. It’s reported to be a small kitchen fire. Avoid the area – Californis is blocked.

12:52 PM UPDATE: The call has closed.

  • Thomas M Morningstar November 11, 2019 (12:46 pm)
    12:44 pm.  They are just now stowing the ladder on the hook & ladder.  E29 is standing by, but there is little activity other than packing extension cables, loading out.   The firefighters have all doffed the firecoats and are in shirt sleeves.   Should be gone pretty soon.

