UPDATE: Fire response in Admiral

SFD is downsizing the initial full response sent to Admiral Pub. It’s reported to be a small kitchen fire. Avoid the area – Californis is blocked.
12:52 PM UPDATE: The call has closed.
12:44 pm. They are just now stowing the ladder on the hook & ladder. E29 is standing by, but there is little activity other than packing extension cables, loading out. The firefighters have all doffed the firecoats and are in shirt sleeves. Should be gone pretty soon.
