23 options for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

SO much happening today/tonight.

BAZAAR AT THE MOUNT: Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale at Providence Mount St. Vincent, 9 am-4 pm. (4831 35th SW)

BAZAAR AT PEACE LUTHERAN: Peace Lutheran Church Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale, 10 am-4 pm. Hot lunch available for purchase. Free kids’ crafts. (39th/Thistle)

BAZAAR & BOOKS IN WHITE CENTER: White Center Library Guild Holiday Bazaar & Book Sale, 10 am-3 pm at the library. (1409 SW 107th)

NURSERY OPEN HOUSE: West Seattle Nursery holiday open house, 11 am-2 pm, with special presentations and demonstrations, plus free coffee. (California/Brandon)

TRUE VALUE OPEN HOUSE & FOOD DRIVE: Junction True Value Holiday Open House. Be sure to bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank, 10 am-2 pm. “Ugly sweater” contest too! (4747 44th SW)

WEST SEATTLE CRANKSGIVING: Join West Seattle Bike Connections in a unique food drive with cargo bikes, meet at 10 am at West Seattle Food Bank. (3419 SW Morgan)



HELP HEAL ROXHILL BOG: 10 am-2 pm at Roxhill Park – last we heard, they could still use a few more volunteers to replant the site damaged in a peat fire two years ago. (29th/Barton)

HIGHLAND PARK IMPROVEMENT CLUB’S 100TH BIRTHDAY PARTY: 11 am-3 pm, celebrate the centennial of this community gathering place! Actually, that phrase barely begins to describe HPIC. Go learn about its past and get excited about its future. Here’s a pic from just a corner of the setup:

11 am-3 pm, mostly open-house style but there’ll be some short talks at 1 pm. Admission free. (1116 SW Holden)

SOUTH PARK PLAZA DESIGN: 11 am-1 pm, visit the future site of South Park Plaza to talk with Seattle Parks about site design. (8456 Dallas Ave. S.)

CARMILIA’S 17TH ANNIVERSARY: As previewed here earlier this week, Carmilia’s Boutique in The Junction is celebrating 17 years in business! Open 11 am-6 pm with “new deliveries and specials all day.” (4528 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE MURALS TOUR: Want to learn about our neighborhood’s historic murals? Meet at noon outside the Junction Post Office for this tour guided by historian Clay Eals, presented by Atlas Obscura. $30/person. More info here. (4412 California SW)

LOVE MOUNT RAINIER? Noon-3 pm pop-up at Alair with Rainier Watch and their gear. (3270 California SW)

CONFUCIUS INSTITUTE DAY @ PATHFINDER: 1-4 pm, all are welcome to visit Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point for Confucius Institute Day and the opening of the school’s Confucius classroom. Chinese cultural performances and lunch, too. (1901 SW Genesee)

‘A LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS’: At 5 pm, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church presents “A Light in the Darkness: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Service of Hope and Healing.” The church says, “All are invited to come and sit, pray, listen, and hopefully begin to heal.” (3050 California SW)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS BENEFIT: 5 pm at the Brockey Center. (6000 16th SW)

MUSIC AND FILM AT THE LONGHOUSE: 5 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, the Social Justice Film Institute presents “Öngtupqa” and a Hopi flute performance. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

ALKI ELEMENTARY BENEFIT: 5:30 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. (9131 California SW)

WOMEN MAKE ART: At Paper Boat Booksellers, “a poetry And literary night featuring 4 poetry readings and one artist presentation, all by local women.” 6-8 pm. (6040 California SW)

ROO & THE FEW, AND FRIENDS: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “eclectic mix of originals and covers.” All ages. No cover. (5612 California SW)

AT THE PACIFIC ROOM: Award-winning tenor saxophonist Anton Schwartz brings his jazz to the Pacific Room on Alki, 8 pm. Ticket info here. (2808 Alki SW)

‘THE ORIGINALS’: 8 pm curtain for this world-premiere play at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: K.O. Electric, Afrocop, and Syrinx Effect, 9 pm. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

ADMIRAL PUB RE-GRAND-OPENING: As reported here last weekend, Admiral Pub has new owners, and they’re inviting you to celebrate the “re-grand-opening” at 9:30 tonight with an ’80s party. 21+. (2306 California SW)

