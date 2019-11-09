BIZNOTE: New owners for Admiral Pub

Meet Michael Tomber and Billy Conwell, if you don’t know them already. They are the new owners of Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) and they’re making some changes.

Last week, they closed the pub for a few days to do some renovations and bring in additions including those pool tables – now they have four, as well as three dart boards:

A member of their team tells us they plan to be “very event-driven” including trivia, and that they’re “ready to be the best damn sports bar in West Seattle.” And of course that means they’ll be showing the Sounders‘ MLS Cup match tomorrow, as well as the Seahawks‘ Monday night game.