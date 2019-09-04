TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Back-to-school Wednesday

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)
6:45 AM: Good morning! First, a word about the cameras – the main West Seattle Bridge cameras (and some others that SDOT operates) have been down for more than a week, so what you see above is the best available.
Back to school today for:
Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)
Highline Public Schools
Seattle Public Schools
Tilden School (WSB sponsor)
West Seattle Montessori School & Academy
Westside School (WSB sponsor)
Also today:
Charlestown hill surfacing work west of California is expected to begin
And a big reminder:
35th/Avalon intersection closure 9 am Friday-6 am Monday
7:33 AM: Stalled vehicle reported on eastbound bridge. Also, two Route 55 cancellations.
