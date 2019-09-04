West Seattle, Washington

04 Wednesday

62℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Back-to-school Wednesday

September 4, 2019 6:45 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:45 AM: Good morning! First, a word about the cameras – the main West Seattle Bridge cameras (and some others that SDOT operates) have been down for more than a week, so what you see above is the best available.

Back to school today for:

Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor)
Highline Public Schools
Seattle Public Schools
Tilden School (WSB sponsor)
West Seattle Montessori School & Academy
Westside School (WSB sponsor)

Also today:

Charlestown hill surfacing work west of California is expected to begin

And a big reminder:

35th/Avalon intersection closure 9 am Friday-6 am Monday

7:33 AM: Stalled vehicle reported on eastbound bridge. Also, two Route 55 cancellations.

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Back-to-school Wednesday"

  • John September 4, 2019 (7:21 am)
    Reply

    There’s a stalled minivan on WSB East, in the right lane under the overpass walkway near the statues 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.