VIDEO: About that flyover – Red Arrows visiting Seattle

(Added: Photo by Monica Zaborac)

11:48 AM: Got a couple questions about this – sorry we didn’t hear about it in advance, but if you too saw it and wondered, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, just arrived in Seattle. They’re visiting the Museum of Flight today. (Thanks to the commenter who saved us research time post-flyover!)

12:03 PM: The Museum of Flight tweeted video of the arrival: