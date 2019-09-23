West Seattle, Washington

23 Monday

61℉

VIDEO: About that flyover – Red Arrows visiting Seattle

September 23, 2019 11:48 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Not WS but we're mentioning it anyway | West Seattle news

(Added: Photo by Monica Zaborac)

11:48 AM: Got a couple questions about this – sorry we didn’t hear about it in advance, but if you too saw it and wondered, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, just arrived in Seattle. They’re visiting the Museum of Flight today. (Thanks to the commenter who saved us research time post-flyover!)

12:03 PM: The Museum of Flight tweeted video of the arrival:

Share This

3 Replies to "VIDEO: About that flyover - Red Arrows visiting Seattle"

  • Chris September 23, 2019 (11:51 am)
    Reply

    Thank you so much.   We did not know what was going on as they flew over Admiral District.  Pretty impressive.

  • Laura R September 23, 2019 (12:11 pm)
    Reply

    we just saw them fly over the Indianola Beach area and wondered. Welcome to our British allies. 

  • Kelley L September 23, 2019 (12:15 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for the update! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.