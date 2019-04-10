FOLLOWUP: Installation time for new ‘Welcome to West Seattle’ sign

(Photos courtesy Waypoint Sign Company)

If you travel on the Fauntleroy end of the West Seattle Bridge, you might have seen the activity today – Waypoint Sign Company has begun the process of installing the new “Welcome to West Seattle” sign.

We received the photos and update from Cara at Waypoint, which is based in South Park. She tells WSB, “We are so honored to create this amazing sign.” Today, the base went into position.

Tomorrow, Waypoint expects to pour concrete. That’ll set for a few days before they finish getting ready to install the sign itself.

We’re checking with the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce for an update on the unveiling plans – as you will probably recall, the new sign is a Chamber project, announced last summer along with a donation from Adah Cruzen to fund it as well as a sustainable maintenance plan.