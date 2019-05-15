ELECTION 2019: Filing Week update – 3 local incumbents, 3 challengers

Both of today’s King County Elections updates are posted, with three days down, two to go in this year’s Filing Week. In the Seattle City Council District 1 (West Seattle/South Park) race, incumbent Lisa Herbold has filed, joining Brendan Kolding on the path to the August 6th primary-election ballot. Another local position, King County Council District 8 (which includes West Seattle and White Center), has an incumbent – Joe McDermott – and a challenger – Goodspaceguy. Same goes for Seattle School Board Position 6 (West Seattle/South Park), with incumbent Leslie Harris filing today, following challenger Molly Mitchell. See the full list of who’s filed for what so far by going here.
