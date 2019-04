Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Seattle-based experimental pop band Sun Breaks played an in-store performance at Easy Street Records in The Junction on Saturday night, featuring songs from their new album All On Camera.

Here are some video clips from the show:

Coming up at Easy Street Records: Lostboycrow on April 9, Record Store Day on April 13, and SYML on April 16.