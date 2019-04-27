So much going on for your West Seattle Saturday!

Welcome to the final weekend of April! And thanks to Gary Jones for the Great Blue Heron photo at right. Your Saturday highlights:

EARTH DAY WALK: Meet up at either Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee) or Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle) at 9 am to walk to Rotary Viewpoint Park (35th/Alaska), as explained here.

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION SPRING CLEAN: Can you volunteer for a bit this morning? Meet up at Junction Plaza Park at 9 am. (42nd/Alaska)

BENEFIT RUMMAGE SALE: Hope Lutheran youth have a big benefit sale today, 9 am-3 pm, to raise money for travel. (4456 42nd SW)

FIT FOR HER: Help provide clean water to women around the world by participating in this fitness fundraiser, 9 am-12:30 pm at South Park Hall. (1253 S. Cloverdale)

FREE COMPOST: Starting at 9 am and continuing while it lasts on the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

HEALTHY KIDS DAY AT WEST SEATTLE Y: 10 am-1 pm, free family fun at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) in The Triangle, membership not necessary (although joining fees are waived if you’d like to try it). Entertainment and activities. (3622 SW Snoqualmie)

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: 10 am-2 pm, any expired/unneeded/unwanted drugs can be taken for dropoff at the Southwest Precinct, no questions asked, during the spring Drug Take-Back Day. (2300 SW Webster)

POLITICAL MEETUP: 10 am-11 am at Cupcake Royale in The Junction, you’re invited to a weekly meetup presented by the 34th District Democrats “to inform all interested Democrats on ways to help plan and participate in the Annual Fundraiser and other events. The Annual Fundraiser is our main source of funding for the monthly meetings, hosting forums/debates/panels, printing and social media sharing of updates within our community and party, as well as all necessary maintenance. We also are preparing for cost of education and execution on the transition from caucus to primary.” 34th DDs membership not required – just drop in. (California/Alaska)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, plants for sale at the garden center near the north entrance of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

ROCK AND GEM SHOW: 10 am-5 pm at the Masonic Center, first of two days for the free annual show presented by the West Seattle Rock Club. (4737 40th SW)

CAMBODIAN NEW YEAR STREET FESTIVAL: 10:30 am-5 pm in downtown White Center – here’s the schedule. (15th SW/SW 98th)

BOOKSELLERS POP-UP: Alair is hosting Paper Boat Booksellers 11 am-5 pm for a shopping pop-up on behalf of Independent Booksellers Day. (3270 California SW)

SCHOOL ARTWORK SELECTION: Noon-12:30 pm at Delridge Library, help review artwork suggestions for beneath the new Louisa Boren STEM K-8 buddy bench. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

ITSY BITSY SPIDER BENEFIT: Bring the family to Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden in North Delridge 3-6 pm for this event benefiting and celebrating co-op preschool. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

‘A NIGHT IN SOUTH AFRICA’: Help A Child Becomes Preschool (WSB sponsor) educate kids on the other side of the world – tickets still available for this fun(draiser) tonight, 7-10 pm. (4320 SW Hill)

‘WIZARD OF OZ’: Second night for this student production at Seattle Lutheran High School, 7:30 pm curtain in the gym. (4100 SW Genesee)

CELEBRATE THE SIXTIES … with A Fine Company at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm. Ticket/reservation info is on the KH website. (7904 35th SW)

‘THE BEST YOU’VE EVER SEEN‘: Parliament Tavern show explained as “sensory overload.” In a good way, of course. 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admial Way)

WHAT ABOUT TOMORROW? Look into the future via our complete calendar.