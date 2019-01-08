West Seattle, Washington

Is asking for a donation the same as charging a fee? West Seattle Junction parking lot owners allege lease violation

January 8, 2019 1:50 pm
A new skirmish in the ongoing fight over the future of the West Seattle Junction Association‘s free-to-shoppers parking lots. We’ve reported on the WSJA’s donation-seeking efforts to help cover the cost of dramatically increased rent. Now the lots’ owners, the consortium known as West Seattle Trusteed Properties, have served WSJA with a notice saying the donation boxes put up at the lots in October violate the lease, and giving the merchants’ organization 10 days to remove them or “vacate” (as in, give up the lots).

The paperwork headed “10-Day Notice to Cure Lease Defaults or Vacate” was shown to WSB by Junction Association executive director Lora Radford. It alleges three violations – that soliciting donations equals charging for parking, and that the donation boxes and signage were put up without “prior written consent” of Trusteed Properties. Radford said WSJA consulted its attorney and does not believe the donation campaign is a lease violation. The association was planning to send a response letter to Trusteed Properties, whose secretary Tyler M. Johnson signed the notice, dated January 4th but received Monday. Radford says they will stress that they don’t believe the donation boxes are a violation, but will request retroactive permission anyway.

WSJA says its rent this year – due largely to a property-tax increase that’s passed through under lease terms – will be more than $245,000, almost triple what it was in 2016. Ten separate parcels owned by Trusteed Properties comprise the four lots (three on 44th SW, one on 42nd SW). For more backstory on the rent situation, see our coverage from last March.

  • TOMTOM January 8, 2019 (2:25 pm)
    Ahhh. Developer outrage. They’re poor and hungry, just trying to get by. They want to fill up the junction with building’s-which will fill up their pocket’s. They shouldn’t worry, they’ll get their way. They ALWAY’S do. Want an example? When the mayor announced she was assessing Business and condo owner’s for building a park when the viaduct comes down-saying parks INCREASE values for those around them(????) the KIRO TV reporter showed a shot of an empty parking lot. A developer owns it and will be building a 200 MILLION high rise. The city is only assessing him on the empty lot-not the 200M building. Waiting to hear that the developer didn’t get a wink wink.

    • Marietta January 8, 2019 (3:14 pm)
      @tomtom- they can’t assess a building that doesn’t exist- it’s just a parking lot! I think you’re winking at yourself. 

  • CMT January 8, 2019 (2:50 pm)
    They would love to get out of the lease so they can sell off the parking lots.

  • Michael Waldo January 8, 2019 (2:55 pm)
    So, the property owners VS the retail renters? With the high rent the owners charge, can’t they compromise on the charge to the business owners?

    • Peter January 8, 2019 (3:52 pm)
      This isn’t a matter of rent, it’s a matter of property taxes, which Seattle voters and the state legislature keep raising. Just being honest about who is responsible here. It is incorrect to blame the property owner for the increased expense.

  • Chris January 8, 2019 (3:43 pm)
    We wonder if a “go fund me” deal would be legal or work in this case?    This parking lot would be a loss to many – seniors, and more.

  • Chris January 8, 2019 (3:46 pm)
    We wonder if a “go fund me” deal would be legal or work in this case?    This parking lot would be a loss to many – seniors, and more. It is sad that the lots’ owners are putting up a fuss for something so needed there.   Suspect if money was collected for them, it would be different.There has to be some legal fund raising way to help keep these parking lots.

  • pdid January 8, 2019 (3:47 pm)
    Pretty clear overstep by the owners. The Junction Association is a 501c3 – they can solicit donations freely. 

  • KBear January 8, 2019 (3:48 pm)
    I don’t understand how the WSJA think that they could ever sustainably fund their parking lot rent through donations. Besides, they’re essentially asking people to pay to park so that others don’t have to. This is going to end one of two ways: Either the Junction businesses are going to pony up and absorb the cost of the higher rent to maintain their free parking, or the free parking will go away. And if the free lots go away, guess what’s going to happen to the parking fees at the remaining pay lots.

