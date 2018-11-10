West Seattle Holiday Guide 2018: Sneak peek at the early edition!

Since Thanksgiving is on the earliest-possible date this year, November 22nd, the holiday season is starting semi-early, and so we’ve launched our annual WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide knowing that you’ll be sending MUCH more to add to it. Additions? editor@westseattleblog.com – parties, tastings, light shows, concerts, plays, craft events, open houses, bazaars, donation drives, holiday hours/closure info, Santa appearances, anything and everything that’s holiday-related and open to the public, happening now through New Year’s, send it! Thank you!