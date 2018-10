3:24 PM: Thanks to Ben for the photo and word of that car-on-side crash in Fairmount Ravine under the Admiral Way Bridge. No SFD dispatch is logged for it, so apparently no injuries, and as shown in the photo, a tow truck was already on scene when he sent the photo a short time ago, but avoid the road – a popular cut-through from east Alki to Admiral – for a while.

3:52 PM: Just went through to check; the road’s clear.