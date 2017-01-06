West Seattle, Washington
I found this large orange cat right out side my place right near Hamilton Viewpoint on Christmas Eve. He is very friendly. Unfortunately I am not able to bring him into my home but he comes to visit me several times a day every day. He seems to be very hungry and cold and I’m not sure what else I can do. I could trap him in a pet carrier easily enough if he has an owner. He does not appear to be neutered. magictouchwindowcleaning (at) gmail (dot) com
Sent an email but have not received a reply. I hope you will take this poor cat to the Seattle Animal Shelter. He is clearly not feral, probably not neutered, and as you noticed, very cold and hungry. He deserves better.
I’ve seen this cat many times, he lives in the neighborhood of Hamilton viewpoint. His owners probably just let him roam during the day, he’s very friendly. He would try to get in my car with me, climb on my lap – he just wants to be around people. I’m sure he’s fine…
Marybeth-He is obviously not fine according to the finder’s post.
Pets Home | 3 COMMENTS