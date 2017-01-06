FOUND CAT: Is he yours? – January 5, 2017 8:55 pm

I found this large orange cat right out side my place right near Hamilton Viewpoint on Christmas Eve. He is very friendly. Unfortunately I am not able to bring him into my home but he comes to visit me several times a day every day. He seems to be very hungry and cold and I’m not sure what else I can do. I could trap him in a pet carrier easily enough if he has an owner. He does not appear to be neutered. magictouchwindowcleaning (at) gmail (dot) com