FOUND CAT: Gray and white – July 12, 2017 1:14 am

He has been coming around our house and our neighbors’ houses on 63rd Ave SW for a few weeks now. Very sweet and unafraid of other animals. He doesn’t have a collar on, his head tilts to the side, and he may be hard of hearing. Is he lost or left behind? Please text 585.295.3660 if you recognize him.